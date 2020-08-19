Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,621 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

