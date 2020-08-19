Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 592 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 0.93. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $93,725.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

