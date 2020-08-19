Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

