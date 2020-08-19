Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 4,589 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

