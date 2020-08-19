Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

NYSE:CMI opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

