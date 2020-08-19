Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

