Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Macerich by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 78.8% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macerich by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 152.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 539,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Macerich’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.