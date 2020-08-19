Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $469,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,058 shares of company stock worth $16,142,239 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

