Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after buying an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $39,482,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

