Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,726,000 after buying an additional 2,182,925 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,851,000 after acquiring an additional 495,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

