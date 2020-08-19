Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $198.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $212.10. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,940 shares of company stock worth $7,144,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

