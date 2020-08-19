Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 285 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. AXA grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

