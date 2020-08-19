Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE:WELL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

