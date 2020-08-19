Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,201 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of AM stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.04%. This is a boost from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.