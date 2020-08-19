Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. VMware reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $138.78 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

