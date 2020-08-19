Analysts Offer Predictions for Albireo Pharma Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

