Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) PT at $68.50

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

