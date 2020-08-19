Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Andersons alerts:

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick S. Mullin purchased 17,513 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $211,206.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,945.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.