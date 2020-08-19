Andra AP fonden Acquires 18,700 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,597,301 shares of company stock valued at $113,923,873. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

