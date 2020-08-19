Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

