Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.12% of Momo worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Momo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,752,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,216 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $17,858,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Momo by 2,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 951,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Momo by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 850,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momo by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after buying an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

