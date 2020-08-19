Andra AP fonden Buys 12,800 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.19% of SINA worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SINA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SINA by 477.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SINA by 57.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

