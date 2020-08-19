Andra AP fonden Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $106,956,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,300,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

OTIS opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.