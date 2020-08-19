Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Rentals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

