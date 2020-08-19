Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after buying an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after buying an additional 3,486,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

