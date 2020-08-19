Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,480 shares of company stock worth $3,756,649 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY stock opened at $320.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

