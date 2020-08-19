Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $169,214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,954,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after acquiring an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after acquiring an additional 293,024 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

