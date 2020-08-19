Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

