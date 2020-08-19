Andra AP fonden Has $4.45 Million Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Autohome by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,983,000 after buying an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, China International Capital upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.