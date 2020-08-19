Andra AP fonden Has $4.48 Million Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

