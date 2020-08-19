Andra AP fonden Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.1% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.