Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

