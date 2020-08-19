Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $326.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.74. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $334.21.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,431,276.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.97.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.