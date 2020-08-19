Andra AP fonden Purchases 11,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

