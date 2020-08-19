Andra AP fonden Purchases 43,800 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

