Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.