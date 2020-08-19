Andra AP fonden Sells 11,400 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

