Andra AP fonden Sells 12,700 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Open Text by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Veritas Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Beacon Securities cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTEX opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

