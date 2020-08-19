Andra AP fonden Sells 20,900 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.