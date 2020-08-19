Andra AP fonden Sells 2,800 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Dollar Tree by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,842,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,334,000 after acquiring an additional 484,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

