Andra AP fonden Sells 32,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.64 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NEM opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.