AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of AON opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after acquiring an additional 277,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 472,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

