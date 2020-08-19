Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,796 shares of company stock worth $1,193,230. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

