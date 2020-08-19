Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Athene worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Athene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Athene by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

