Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $617,090.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00139085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.01793738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00190911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00135906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.