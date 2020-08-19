Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

ATO stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

