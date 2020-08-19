AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $4,837,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,211.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,061.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.