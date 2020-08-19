Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,393 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 488.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Splunk by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 67.5% during the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,051 shares of company stock worth $15,617,879 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

