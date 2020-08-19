Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 97.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,072,000 after purchasing an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth $37,636,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,869 shares of company stock valued at $40,939,089. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

