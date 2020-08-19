Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.